Politics Vietnamese NA General Secretary meets with Bulgarian counterpart National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is accompanying NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on an official visit to Bulgaria, had a working session with Secretary General of the Bulgarian NA Stefana Karaslavova on September 25 (local time).

Politics NA Chairman receives leading officials of Bulgarian, Danish groups in Sofia Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions in Sofia on September 25 for M&A Director of Bulgaria’s SoPharma Group Dimitar Naydenov, and Managing Director in Bulgaria headquarters of Denmark’s DSV Group Krasimira Vandeva.

Politics Da Nang promotes cooperation with Lao localities A delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee led by its chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth has had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang, as part of its working trip to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.