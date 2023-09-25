Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic ties anniversary celebrated in Can Tho
The Union of Friendship Organisations in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City jointly organised a ceremony on September 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands (1973-2023).
Addressing the function, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien reviewed developments of the bilateral relations over the past 50 years, saying Can Tho has organised diverse activities to celebrate the anniversary.
The comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the Netherlands as well as cooperation between Can Tho and Dutch localities will grow further for the sake of the two countries, and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large, he said.
Professor Ha Thanh Toan, Rector of Can Tho University, highlighted cooperation between the university and the Netherlands, thus contributing to the bilateral friendship.
The university and its Dutch partners have conducted 15 joint projects with total funding of 395,030 EUR (420,225 USD), and signed six memoranda of understanding and agreements on collaboration in education and training, and scientific research, he added.
Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork said he is proud of the close solidarity and friendship between the two countries, noting both nations have been aware of upgrading their relationship, and working together to address global challenges such as climate change and those regarding sustainable agriculture and water resources management.
The diplomat expressed his belief that the cooperation between the Netherlands and Vietnam in general and Can Tho particular will grow more fruitfully and intensively in the time ahead./.