At the ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic relations (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic relations was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14 by the municipal People’s Committee.In his remarks at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang said cooperatives between the two countries have developed in various sectors, with strategic partnership set up in important fields like climate change response, water management, food security and sustainable agriculture.Mang noted that in that context, the Ho Chi Minh City-the Netherlands ties have reaped fruitful achievements. Delegation exchanges have been held regularly, which opens up cooperative opportunities between the two sides.The Dutch Government has carried out a number of environmental and agricultural projects in city, including the Ho Chi Minh City Flood and Inundation Management Project and the construction of a centre for the cultivation of flowers, ornamental plants and fishes, he highlighted, adding that they are vivid illustrations of the practical collaboration between the two sides.Also, he stressed that promoting exchanges in the fields of politics-diplomacy, and cooperation in economy-trade-investment and culture-education will help deepen the bilateral cooperative relations, contributing to bolstering mutual understanding and bringing benefits to the two peoples.Dutch Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City Carel Richter, for his part, affirmed that the special relations between his country and Vietnam were built up on the basis of their friendship. As an important market of the northwest European country, Vietnam has been among its prioritised economic partners.Over the past years, the bonds between Vietnam’s southern hub and the Netherlands have been strengthened through cooperative activities in trade and investment, he said, describing HCM City as a favoured destination of Dutch firms to land investments.The city was also chosen to build “Dutch house” to support Dutch enterprises operating business in the city, he added.The diplomat said that both sides possess huge potential to cooperate more in tourism and education-training.Last year, two-way trade reached 7.7 billion USD. The Netherlands is the second largest export market of Vietnam in Europe. By the end of 2017, it secured 8.17 billion USD in investments in Vietnam, ranking 11 out of the 116 countries and territories investing in the country.-VNA