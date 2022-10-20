VietnamPlus writers win second prize at journalism award on wildlife (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of investigative reports on ivory trade in the Central Highlands by reporters of e-newspaper VietnamPlus won the second prize in the journalism category at the VIEWS Awards 2022.



The authors were honoured at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 19.



VIEWS Awards 2022 was launched in June this year by CHANGE – a centre for action and cooperation for the environment and development and WildAid - a non-profit organisation with a mission to protect wildlife from illegal trade and other imminent threats. As an annual environmental journalism award, it honours journalists and social media users working in the environment and wildlife.





Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of CHANGE Hoang Thi Minh Hong said VIEWS Awards 2022 is expected to involve press agencies, independent journalists as well as social network users in protecting wild annimals across the country. VIEWS Awards 2022 also aims to change public awareness and perception of protecting wildlife species in Vietnam, and raise Vietnam's prestige in the international arena.



Hong said she believes the works submitted to the contest will send out important messages, contributing to changing the community's perception of wildlife protection in Vietnam./.