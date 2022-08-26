Hai Phong (VNA) – A Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) care centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong, as part of a project funded by the Hyundai Mortor Group of the RoK.



The inaugural ceremony was jointly held by the municipal Women’s Association and the Korea Centre for United Nations Human Rights Policy (KOCUN).



According to Vu Thi Kim Lien, President of the Women’s Union of Hai Phong, since 2015, the city has handled about 6,400 cases of marriage registration relating to foreigners, of which more than 3,200 were between Vietnamese and Korean citizens.



Some 304 women returned home from abroad because of broken marriages or other causes, of whom 42 were with their children, she noted.



The association signed an agreement with the Korean centre in 2020, under which the two sides have coordinated to provide consultancy for returning women or those who go to the RoK for marriages, in terms of both psychology and legal issues, the official added.



KOCUN Chairwoman Shin Hye Soo said the centre is the second of its kind in Vietnam, the first in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, noting that such centre has been seen as a symbol of the friendship between the two countries.



First implemented in Ho Chi Minh City in 2007, the project has equipped Vietnamese women with basic knowledge before their marriages in the RoK, and offered support to retuning women.



Apart from Vietnam, the project has come to the Philippines and Thailand./.