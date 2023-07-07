Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre a symbol of bilateral relationship
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on July 6 paid a courtesy visit to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of the Vietnamese officer’s trip to the country.
Chien emphasised that the Vietnamese State and Government always attach great importance to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, with defence cooperation being a pillar of the bilateral relationship.
Notably, cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre has been seen as a symbol of the relationship, he continued.
For his part, Chernyshenko affirmed that Vietnam is a long-term and reliable partner of Russia, saying the relationship is built on the solid foundation of friendship and mutually beneficial traditional cooperation.
Russia is interested in promoting cooperation in various fields, especially in trade-investment, science-technology, education, and culture, the Deputy PM said.
He hailed activities of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre, and expressed his belief that with its achievements and breakthroughs in scientific research, it will become a leading scientific research centre in the region and the world.
On July 7, Chien, in his capacity as Chairman of the Vietnamese Sub-Committee of the Inter-Governmental Joint Commission on the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre, and Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky, Chairman of the Russian Sub-Committee, co-chaired a regular session of the commission.
On behalf of the Vietnamese President, Chien presented the Friendship Order to Aleksey Svichit, deputy director general on the Russian side of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre./.