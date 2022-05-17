Politics Infographic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Politics Infographic Action program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.