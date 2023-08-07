Vietnam’s African swine fever vaccine export makes headlines in RoK
Many newspapers and websites in the Republic of Korea (RoK) such as Newsis and Nnews on August 7 highlighted Vietnam’s first-ever export of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF), saying this event has drawn attention of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.
Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce the two vaccines against ASF. (Photo: VNA)
In late July, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development approved the export of two vaccines - NAVET-ASFVAC and AVAC ASF LIVE - produced by the NAVETCO Central Veterinary Medicine Joint Stock Company and AVAC Vietnam JSC.
Competent agencies said up to 650,000 doses of the vaccines have been tested on pigs in 40 cities and provinces, with an efficacy rate of 95%.
According to these articles, the ASF vaccine market in China, home to the largest pig herd in the world, is valued at 2.5 trillion KRW (1.9 billion USD) each year.
In Vietnam, after the first outbreak of ASF in February 2019, within just seven months, the disease spread to all 63 provinces and cities across the country, resulting in the culling of 6 million pigs, equivalent to 20% of the total pig herd.
Korean veterinary pharmaceutical companies like Komipharm and Careside are also developing ASF vaccines.
The NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine has been administered to pigs in the Dominican Republic, yielding positive results. The Dominican side appreciated the support from the MARD as well as Vietnamese specialised units and enterprises, expressing the desire to continue receiving assistance and then purchase the vaccines for use in the country.
Meanwhile, the AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine, made by AVAC Vietnam JSC, has been administered to pigs and carefully evaluated in the Philippines. The authorities of the Southeast Asian nation confirmed that this vaccine is safe and effective, with 100% of the vaccinated pigs developing an anti-body immune response.
Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce the two vaccines against ASF, a disease that first appeared in Africa in 1921 with a mortality rate of up to 100%./.