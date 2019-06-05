VIAGS receives the best quality award - second prize from ANA (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines)

– The Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS), a member of Vietnam Airlines Corporation, was awarded with the global second prize cup from the five-star All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan.This is the second consecutive year ANA has selected VIAGS from airports that it flies to around the world to present awards on service quality.Since the beginning of this year, the company has received nine awards related to service quality from international aviation organisations and airlines.VIAGS was founded on January 1, 2016 basing on the merger of three ground services firms which are now its subsidiaries at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da Nang international airports.The company currently specialises in providing services at terminals and aprons, technical services, ground trade for passengers and aircraft, and commercial services, tourism, hotels, duty-free sales at terminals.-VNA