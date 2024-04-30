Jorge Alcocer Villanueva, former Secretary of Home Affairs of Mexico (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Jorge Alcocer Villanueva, former Secretary of Home Affairs of Mexico, told Vietnam News Agency that it was images of cruelty of the war, especially the photo of "Napalm Baby" Phan Thi Kim Phuc, pushed him and many other students to take to the streets to protest the war in Vietnam.During the fiercest period of the Vietnamese people's resistance against America, he joined protests against the war in Vietnam in front of the US Embassy in Mexico City.For Villanueva, this was a very prideworthy period for himself as well as many other students of the same generation in Mexico, because anti-war activities strongly demonstrated the noble thoughts of the intellectual youth class at that time, the spirit of love for peace, and awareness of national independence-sovereignty and international solidarity.Therefore, the victory of Vietnamese people in the struggle for independence and national reunification is a great encouragement to the entire Latin American region, including Mexico, as this victory affirmed the rights to self-determination, which is the right of each nation to establish its political regime and carry out its socio-economic and cultural development on the basis of national sovereignty.Besides, Vietnam's April 30 victory also opened a new era of world order in which countries cannot arbitrarily use force to interfere in internal affairs of other countries, he stated./.