Business Lam Dong sets to welcome 5 million visitors in 2022 The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong eyes to welcome 5 million visitors, including 150,000 foreigners, this year, heard at the conference held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 23.

Business Ministries told to consider reopening Hanoi cinemas ahead Tet The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism must work with the Ministry of Health and concerned organisations to consider the reopening of cinema theatres nationwide, with the COVID-19 situation taken into account, according to a notice newly released by the Government’s Office.

Business Civil construction to benefit from public investment wave: insiders Civil construction is likely to be one of the sectors that enjoy direct or indirect benefits from the Government’s public investment wave, according to insiders.