Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,825
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,825 with 15 new cases recorded on February 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
No patients were given the all-clear on the day and the number of recoveries remained at 10,614,722.
Meanwhile, there are four patients needing breathing support.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186.
More than 266.21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.