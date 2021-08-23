Vietnam's defence ministry receives 200,000 Vero-Cell vaccine doses donated by Chinese defence ministry
A ceremony was held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 23 to receive 200,000 doses of Vero-Cell vaccine produced by Sinopharm and 201,600 disposable syringes as a gift from China’s Ministry of National Defence to the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam.
Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo handed over the COVID-19 vaccine and the syringes to Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien at the event.
The Chinese ambassador said that the gift is the sentiment of the Chinese military and Government in general to the military and people of Vietnam.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Chien thanked the Chinese side for the timely support, highlighting the practical meaning of the gift amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in Vietnam.
Earlier, the Chinese Government provided 500,000 vaccine doses for Vietnam.
Vero-Cell vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and used in more than 70 countries, including those in Southeast Asia such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand./.