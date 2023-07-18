Business Phu Tho takes concerted measures to promote economic growth Phu Tho’s concerted measures to promote socio-economic development have paid off, as the northern province recorded a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of 7.22% in the first half of this year.

Business 55,000 tonnes of Xuan Thanh cement exported to US Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company exported 55,000 tonnes of its cement to the US, and the shipment is scheduled to arrive in the foreign market by the end of August.

Business Vietnamese agricultural sector urged to overhaul logistics for improved export potential Experts recommend that Vietnam establish a specialised logistics and transportation system for its agricultural sector, tailored to accommodate a wide variety of agricultural goods.

Business Retail stocks on track to rebound Poor business performance is affecting retail stocks on the market, but the industry is showing signals of recovery, said experts.