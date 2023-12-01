Business Dong Nai posts trade surplus of over 5.4 billion USD in 11 months The southern province of Dong Nai posted a trade surplus of over 5.4 billion USD with its export earnings and import turnover reaching more than 19.7 billion USD and over 14.3 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2023, respectively.

Business Vietnam’s PMI drops to lowest level in five months: S&P Global Vietnam's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to a five-month low of 47.3 in November from 49.6 in October, according to international independent credit rating data source and index provider Standard & Poor’s Global (S&P Global).