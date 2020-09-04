World APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said on September 4.

World Thailand launches first security satellite into space Thailand on September 3 announced that the country's first security satellite Napa-1 had been successfully launched on a European rocket from France’s Guiana on the same day’s morning.

World Asia's largest digital platform with 130 million users created by merging Naver Line and Yahoo Japan The integration of Line and Yahoo Japan is the combination of Japan's largest messenger company and search portal. When the two companies are integrated, the largest digital platform in Asia used by 130 million people will be created.