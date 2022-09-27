Business Vietnam among seven economic wonders of worried world: Financial Times A writing published by the London-based Financial Times on September 26 described Vietnam as one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world.

Business PetroVietnam continues to top list of most profitable firms The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) still tops the PROFIT500 list which names the 500 most profitable enterprises in Vietnam in 2022.

Business Vietnam, India hold great potential for supply chain cooperation: Analysts Vietnam and India hold great potential for cooperation in establishing supply chains following COVID-19, which has seriously affected both economies over the past two years due to disruptions in regional and global supply chains, according to Indian analysts.

Business Vietnam - A hub for Indian investors to expand into other parts of Asia Vietnam was praised as a hub for Indian investors to expand their business into other parts of Asia during the 2022 Horasis India Meeting, the foremost annual meeting of India business leaders and their global counterparts that convened on September 26 in the southern province of Binh Duong.