Business Infographic Over 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1 A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.

Business NA Chairman meets with executives of large Chinese groups National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received executives of large Chinese corporations and companies on April 9 in Beijing within the framework of his official visit to China.

Videos HCM City attracts investment in cinema, culture through film festival One of the highlight cultural events in Ho Chi Minh City this year was the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, with the city adopting a policy of attracting investment in cinema and cultural activities to contribute to overall economic growth.