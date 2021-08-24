Vietnam's lychee introduced in Perth city of Australia (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam earned 46.5 million USD and 13.2 million USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, and rice to Australia in the seven months of this year, up over 45 percent and 37 percent year-on-year, respectively.



Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said that the agency has actively implemented digitisation of business support activities in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, including launching an application to connect Vietnamese businesses and localities with Australia partners, and organising large-scale online exhibitions.



It has also supported Vietnamese enterprises in promoting their products among the Vietnamese community in Australia, and called on overseas Vietnamese to use made-in-Vietnam goods.



These joint efforts of the office and domestic exporters have turned out positive results.



Notably, the export turnover of dragon fruit - one of four fresh fruits of Vietnam allowed to export to Australia, hit nearly 29 million USD, up over 84 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the export value of fresh mango, logan and lychee reached 4.4 million USD, 150,000 USD and 508,000 USD, up over 8 percent, nearly 134 percent and over 93 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.



According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, it has coordinated with importers in Australia to hold a programme themed “Vietnam - the land of the best rice in the world” from August 8 to September 27 in Melbournen, Perth and Sydney cities in order to further promote Vietnamese rice in the market.



In addition to traditional fresh farm produce, a number of other frozen agricultural products and vegetables have also started to make inroads into Australia.



In the first six months, Vietnam's frozen ginger exports to the largest market in Oceania grew by 988 percent over the same period last year, reaching 642,000 USD.



Most recently, 22 tonnes of frozen dracontomelon worth over 6 billion VND (nearly 263,000 USD) were also shipped to the market./.