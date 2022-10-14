Vietnam’s first monkeypox patient discharged from hospital
The first patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from hospital on October 14 after three weeks of treatment, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
Vietnam's first patient with monkeypox discharged from hospital (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases)HCM City (VNA) - The first patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from hospital on October 14 after three weeks of treatment, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
After treatment, the female patient’s fever has gone. The blisters on her face, hands, and feet have dried up, flaked off, and cicatrised, while those inside her throat have been healed. With her pain gone, the patient now eats well, gains weight, and is optimistic.
The 35-year-old patient, residing in Ho Chi Minh City, fell ill on September 18 while traveling in Dubai with symptoms of fever, fatigue, chills, muscle aches, headache and a cough, as well as red, itchy bumps on her arms, body, and face. She returned to Vietnam on September 22.
On September 23, she was admitted to the city’s Tu Du Hospital and then transferred to the municipal Hospital of Dermato Venereology, where she was quarantined. Two days later, she tested positive for monkeypox and was transferred to the municipal Hospital for Tropical Diseases for further quarantine, treatment and genetic sequencing./.