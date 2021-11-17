At the ceremony (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s



The sapper unit was established in 2014 to be deployed to a suitable peacekeeping mission when requested by the United Nations (UN).



With 203 members, including 21 female sappers, the unit is expected to be sent to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), according to Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.



The 71-member field hospital has mainly focused on English and professional training this year. Its staff members will continue to join training courses on health care, peacekeeping and other military aspects in the time ahead.



Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, head of the ministry’s steering committee for participation in UN’s peacekeeping operations, urged relevant units to make all-round preparations and organise more training courses before deployment.



The field hospital needs to pay attention to COVID-19 prevention and control and follow professional procedures in treating international patients in South Sudan, he said.



Chien urged speeding up legal preparedness and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the UN on the deployment of the sapper unit in Abyei.



On this occasion, a building whose construction was funded by the US was handed over to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations./.

