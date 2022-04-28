The food map (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A national record has been set for the creation of the first food map of Vietnam made from typical dishes of all the 63 localities across the country.

The record was announced during a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27, together with an award ceremony for ‘The Future Chef 2022’ contest.

The 20-metre map was created with dishes prepared by 50 contestants of the competition’s various editions and chefs in all regions of Vietnam.

Assoc. Prof., Dr Vo Ngoc Thuy, Rector of Hoa Sen University, one of the organisers, said the contest offers chances to seek and train professional chefs for the development of Vietnamese cuisine.

The Future Chef competition was held annually over the past decade.

As many as 21 teams made it to the final of this year’s edition, with a team from the south-western region winning the first prize. Groups from the Central Highlands and the north-eastern coastal region bagged the second and third ones, respectively./.