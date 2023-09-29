The country’s gross domestic product in the first nine months of this year rose by 4.24% from the same period last year.

Although the nine-month growth rate is only higher than those in the same period of 2020 and 2021 in the past 12 years, it showed a positive trend of increasing gradually over the quarters, the statistics office said.

Concretely, it is 3.28% in the first quarter, 4.05% in the second quarter and 5.33% in the third quarter.

In the January-September period, the agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded by 3.72%, contributing 8.03% to the total added value of the entire economy. The growth rates of the industrial and construction sector and the service industry were 5.19% and 6.24% with contribution proportions of 38.63% and 53.34%, respectively.

Amidst common difficulties and challenges of the world economy, most international organizations have revised down their forecasts of Vietnam’s growth rate for 2023, based on results and forecasts of domestic production and business activities and the impact of the world economy./.

VNA