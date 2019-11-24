Vietnam’s high-ranking military delegation visits India
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army to visit India from November 24-28. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.
The visit is made at the invitation of Indian Army Chief and Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee General Bipin Rawat.
Vietnam and India have witnessed the sound development of friendship and traditional cooperation in the past years, particularly defence ties. The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to developing the comprehensive and practical relations with India, contributing to maintaining regional peace, stability and prosperity.
The visit by the Vietnamese military delegation aims to enhance political trust, and promote practical ties between the two armies, including the full and effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration between the two defence ministries, the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam-India Defence Cooperation for 2015-2020 as well as the signed agreements between the two defence leaders./.