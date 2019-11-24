Politics Vietnam, Sweden boost friendship, cooperation The Vietnam-Sweden Friendship Association (VSFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations held a seminar in Hanoi on November 23 on the role of Vietnam-Sweden people-to-people diplomacy over the past 50 years.

Politics PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Busan on November 24 to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK.

Politics Vietnam, EU step up defence - security ties Measures to boost security – defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) were discussed at the their first ever security – defence dialogue recently held in Brussels, Belgium.

Politics RoK officials, scholars highlight VN’s role in New Southern Policy People from all walks of life in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have spoken highly of Vietnam and its role in the RoK’s New Southern Policy that was introduced by the government of President Moon Jae-in in 2017 to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on the US, China, Japan and the European Union (EU).