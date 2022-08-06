Health Draft resolution aims to ensure drugs, medical equipment supplies The Government Office on August 5 released a notice highlighting conclusions made by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting on building a Government draft resolution on ensuring medicine, medical equipment and payment of medical examination and treatment expenses covered by health insurance.

Health Vietnam monitors arrivals from countries with monkeypox The Ministry of Health has asked localities nationwide to monitor foreign arrivals from countries with monkeypox as an early response after infections were spotted in the region.