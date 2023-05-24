Vietnam’s largest garbage collection campaign to come back. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Themed "Pick Up Rubbish – Reach Out Global", the campaign ‘Clean Up Vietnam’ will return for the fifth time with a larger scale and an increased number of participants.

The campaign, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, will take place on June 4 both home and abroad with about 30,000 volunteers registering to take part in.

This year's event welcomes the participation of several sponsors, media and environmental ambassadors, and famous figures such as singers Tien Manh and Phuong Thanh, MC Manh Cuong, Hanna Giang Anh and Trung Thao Mai.

In the fourth edition held in December 2022 at 102 domestic places and 12 international places, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, and Thailand, the campaign attracted over 16,000 volunteers and collected 186.5 tonnes of garbage in total./.