Business HCM City’s production, trade maintain growth in Q3 Production and trade activities in the manufacturing and processing sector in Ho Chi Minh City remained stable in the third quarter this year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Vinh Phuc's economy expands 9% in nine months The northern province of Vinh Phuc recorded an economic growth of nearly 9% in the first nine months of this year, higher than the national average.

Business Vietnam among top Asian exporters to Spain Vietnam has become one of the top Asian exporter to Spain, only behind China, on par with Hong Kong (China) and above Japan, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea which are strategic markets of Spain.