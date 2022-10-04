Vietnam's national brand value up 11%
Vietnam's national brand value rose by 11% this year, up from 388 billion USD to 431 billion USD, thanks to its growing investment attractiveness to foreign manufacturers, according to the leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam's national brand value rose by 11% this year, up from 388 billion USD to 431 billion USD, thanks to its growing investment attractiveness to foreign manufacturers, according to the leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
Its value gain of 184 billion USD over the course of the pandemic was the world's highest gain in relative terms, up 74% against 2019, and the third highest gain in absolute terms.
"Vietnam has gained momentum as an attractive destination for foreign investment thanks to successful fiscal and monetary policies and investments in human capital, but also amid trade disruptions from China's lockdowns and continued tension between Beijing and Washington," said Brand Finance.
Vietnam's national brand value is not a valuation of aggregated Vietnamese commercial brands, but rather, is a valuation of the brand of the country itself.
Vietnam got relatively high scores on agricultural ratings, social media engagement, and the nation's response to COVID-19, which were the three driving forces behind the increased valuation./.