Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi at the event in Beijing (Source: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony in Beijing on September 6 marking the 73rd anniversary of National Day (September 2).



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi said over the past 73 years, the Vietnamese people have exerted efforts in the national liberation, reunification, renovation and integration into the global community.



Vietnam and China have also regularly maintained visits and exchanges between their high-ranking leaders. Positive has been recorded in bilateral trade, investment, and tourism cooperation.



Vietnam has been China’s largest trade partner in ASEAN for two consecutive years. Exchanges between departments, localities, as well as people-to-people exchange have been strengthened, he said.



The ambassador expressed his belief that China will fulfil the goal of socialist modernisation towards building China into a modern socialist country imbued with democracy, civilisation, and harmony.



Earlier on September 5, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba held a similar ceremony on the occasion, attracting nearly 500 officials and guests from the two countries.



Participants discussed issues of shared concern and enjoyed traditional Vietnamese cuisines at the event. –VNA