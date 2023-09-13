Politics US President’s Vietnam visit expected to open up new development stage The official upgrade of Vietnam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during US President Joseph Biden’s recent State visit to Vietnam is expected to open up a new stage in the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Politics Ninth global young parliamentarian conference to seek ways to promote SDGs implementation: Official The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians will offer a chance for young parliamentarians from Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) member parliaments to discuss ways to promote the role of the youth in speeding up the progress of sustainable development goals (SDG) through digital transformation and innovation, thus strengthening the cultural diversity for sustainable growth, said General Secretary and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office Bui Van Cuong.

Politics Vietnam, Mozambique to foster cooperation in various areas Vietnam stands ready to share its experience with Mozambique in aquaculture and agro-aquatic product processing, helping to ensure food security in the African nation and the region, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has said.

Politics Vietnamese, French audit bodies strengthen cooperation Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan met First President of the Cour des Comptes and French Supreme Audit Institution Pierre Moscovici in Paris on September 12, discussing measures to strengthen their cooperation in the audit.