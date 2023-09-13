Vietnam’s National Day marked in UK, Morocco
The National Day of Vietnam (September 2) has been celebrated in the UK and Morocco.
Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long speaks at the ceremony to mark National Day of Vietnam in London. (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – The National Day of Vietnam (September 2) has been celebrated in the UK and Morocco.
Speaking at a ceremony in London on September 12, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long recalled the historic moment on September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the declaration of independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, opening up a new chapter in national history.
Since then, the Vietnamese people have overcome countless difficulties to safeguard the nation, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, making Vietnam one of the most dynamic economies in the Indo-Pacific, and a country of peace, friendship, cooperation and development which enjoys good relations with other countries and actively contributes to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, Long stated.
Regarding the Vietnam-UK relationship, the diplomat stressed that it is at the best ever development stage in all fields, and consolidated through cooperation mechanisms and visits by senior leaders.
Sharing the same view, Minister of State in the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Anne-Marie Trevelyan showed her belief that the bilateral relations will grow further in the coming time.
Leaders, businesses and people of the two countries will continue to promote the warm and mutually beneficial friendship between the two countries, she affirmed.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Dang Thi Thu Ha speaking at the Rabat ceremony. (Photo: VNA)A similar ceremony has also been organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Rabat capital of Morocco./.