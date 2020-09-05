

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the virtual ceremony on September 4 to mark the 75th National Day . (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN celebrated the 75th National Day (September 2) with a virtual ceremony on September 4, gathering a large number of Vietnamese expats and local friends in the US.Addressing the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said over the last 75 years since the country achieved independence, Vietnamese people have always demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and worked together to defend and construct the nation.Quy highlighted Vietnam as an independence country with a dynamic economy, saying it is also a reliable partner among the international community and a member of ASEAN, the UN and many international and regional organisations.He went on to say that Vietnam and the US have developed their relations deeply and practically in multiple areas and at various forums, laying a solid foundation for the bilateral ties to rise to a new height for the benefits of the two countries’ people and for the global and regional peace, cooperation and development.The ambassador also underscored the significance of 2020 as Vietnam serves, at the same time, as Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 term.Vietnam is facing not only major opportunities but also challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and maritime disputes in the East Sea, Quy said. He urged Vietnamese people to remain firm in safeguarding the national sovereignty and together develop the country.Every Vietnamese must work harder for their own future and future of their nation, further strengthen unity and promote lessons learnt during the development history./.