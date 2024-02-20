The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi will be the venue of Vietnam's Poetry Day on February 23 - 24. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 22nd celebration of Vietnam's Poetry Day will be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on February 23 - 24 (or the fourteenth and fifteenth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon).



According to President of the Vietnam Writers’ Association Nguyen Quang Thieu, the event will bring to the public valuable heritage in the poetic treasury of all 54 ethnic groups across Vietnam, typical works of Vietnamese poets about nature, places, and people of all the ethnic groups.



Besides, this year's Poetry Day aims to honour great national unity, he said.



At the event, people have chance to learn more about poets and poems, and take part in contests or activities that introduce young popular poets and their works.



A poetry night - the event's highlight held on February 24 will begin with a gong performance of Muong ethnic people from the northern province of Hoa Binh province. It will be followed by poem recitals and performances that feature works by 16 domestic and international poets.



In addition, poetic stories and epics of the Tay, Muong and Thai ethnic groups will be performed at the event./.