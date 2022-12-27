Society Conference looks to improve ethnic minorities’ access to information The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on December 26 held a training conference on disseminating information on the national target programme on socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas in the 2021-2025 period.

Society 4.8 million Hanoi residents can use ID cards in health checkups More than 4.8 million Hanoi residents had their health insurance cards integrated into their chip-based ID cards as of December 26, of which 271,000 people have put them into use.

Society Medal winners in international Olympiad contests honoured The Ministry of Education and Training on December 26 organised a meeting to honour 33 Vietnamese students who won medals at international Olympiad and science and technology contests in 2022.

Society Early Tet visits to officers, soldiers on DK1 platforms The Naval Region 2 High Command on December 26 sent two delegations to visit officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms, ships on duty, and agencies and units stationed in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, on the occasion of the approaching lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.