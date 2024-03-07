Business Vietnam attends world’s leading travel trade show in Germany More than 70 Vietnamese travel agencies are introducing attractive tourism products and services at the International Travel Trade Show (ITB) 2024, which takes place in Berlin, Germany from March 5-7.

Business Infographic Vietnam's economy in first two months of 2024 In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.

Business Da Nang calls for TheCityUK’s support in int’l financial centre building Standing Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People's Committee Ho Ky Minh on March 6 called on TheCityUK, the industry-led body representing UK-based financial and related professional services, to coordinate with the Vietnamese central locality in building an international financial centre (IFC) there as soon as possible.