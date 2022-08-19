Business Four subsidiaries of PetroVietnam named in Forbes Vietnam’s list of top 50 listed firms Four member companies of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) have been named in the list of the top 50 listed firms in Vietnam in 2022 compiled by Forbes Vietnam.

Business UKVFTA promotes cooperation in digital transformation, energy transition The UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is opening significant opportunities for enterprises from both sides to enhance cooperation in green energy transition and digital transformation as the Southeast Asian country strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and embrace new drivers for economic growth.

Business Hai Phong develops science, technology to serve sea-based economy The northern port city of Hai Phong will become Vietnam’s centre for marine science and technology development, as set in the Politburo’s Resolution No.45 on building and developing the city by 2030, with a vision to 2045.