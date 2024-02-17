The Vietnam ese pavilion at the 32nd Havana International Book Fair (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – The Vietnamese pavilion at the 32nd Havana International Book Fair has displayed about 100 books and publications about President Ho Chi Minh, the revolutionary cause and renewal process Vietnam as well as its country and people.

Among those, there are many publications from the Vietnam News Agency.

The Vietnamese space is expected to help Cuban and international friends understand more about the country, people, culture, innovation and development of the Southeast Asian nation.



The fair, the island’s biggest festival and the most attended event in Cuba, opened on February 16, attracting literature lovers from 45 countries and territories, including Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Argentina and Palestine, among others.

The 10-day event welcomes domestic and international readers, authors, publishers, librarians, and celebrities who seek to experience the unique identity of this fair, which has no comparison with events of this kind in other latitudes.

In this 32nd edition, more than 1,000 titles - both printed and digital - will be placed in the hands of the public. More than three million copies will be available to the public throughout Cuba. Digital books may be downloaded free of charge in their presentations.

First held in 1982, the annual fair is an opportunity to popularise reading culture, particularly among youngsters./.