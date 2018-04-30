Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in China held a cultural and sports exchange in Beijing on April 28, to mark the 43rd Reunification Day (April 30) and the International Labour Day (May 1), with the participation of the Lao Embassy in the country.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi said in its external policy, Vietnam always attaches importance to the sustainable development of its friendship with neighbouring countries, including Laos, China and Cambodia.

He voiced his hope that the relations between Vietnam and Laos, Vietnam and China as well as between ASEAN and China will be consolidated in all fields, contributing to each country’s national building while fostering regional and international peace, cooperation and development.

For his part, Vandy Bouthasavong, Lao Ambassador to China, affirmed the event helps enhance the friendship of the two embassies and the Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Participants also joined in sport activities and traditional art performances together.-VNA