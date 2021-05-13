Vietnam’s rubber export value sees surge in four months
Vietnam exported 486,000 tonnes of rubbers worth 817 million USD in the first four months of 2021, up 79.6 percent in volume and 111.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
A worker is harvesting rubber latex (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam exported 486,000 tonnes of rubbers worth 817 million USD in the first four months of 2021, up 79.6 percent in volume and 111.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
In April alone, the country shipped an estimated 80,000 tonnes of rubber abroad, earning 143 million USD.
China, India and the US were the largest importers of Vietnamese rubber in the first three months of the year, accounting for 64.2 percent, 5.1 percent, and 2.7 percent of Vietnam’s total export volume.
The export price of rubber reached averagely 1,660 USD per tonne in the first three months of the year, up 14.1 percent year-on-year.
Vietnam has the fifth largest rubber cultivation area in the world, but its output ranked third, only after Thailand and Indonesia.
It has exported mainly raw material of latex, accounting for about 78.4 percent. The rest (21.6 percent) has been processed products such as tires, gloves, accessories and soles of shoes./.