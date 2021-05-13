Business Short video market grows fast amid pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic in the last half of 2020 saw Vietnamese people download and use more phone applications than in 2019, according to the Mobile Application 2021 report from Appota Group.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on May 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,168 VND per USD on May 13, up 19 VND from the previous day.

Business Television brands find Vietnamese market tough going Before the latest withdrawal of Vinsmart, Japanese giants like Panasonic, Toshiba, and Sharp also dropped out of the Vietnamese television market.

Business Infographic Manufacturing PMI sees strongest improvement since November 2018 Vietnam has seen the strongest growth of the Purchasing Managers' Index among seven countries surveyed in ASEAN, marking the highest improvement it has seen in manufacturing since the end of 2018.