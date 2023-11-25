HCM City (VNA) – Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.



Five years ago, the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) piloted a programme on sustainable rubber forest management, creating a premise for its members to expand their rubber areas.

The group reported that as of the end of the third quarter, 30 of its member companies set forth sustainable forest management plans, up nine from the 2022 figure, spanning 272,000 hectares or 95% of the total area.



Meanwhile, 18 members have been granted sustainable forest management certificates with more than 113,000 hectares, fulfilling 83% of the set target.



Dau Tieng Rubber One-Member Co. Ltd, for example, is managing more than 28,000 hectares in 16 communes and townships in Dau Tieng and Bau Bang districts, and Ben Cat town. Of the area, 8,000 hectares have received GFA certification for sustainable forest management.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Apart from cultivation, the group has shifted its operations to green production, helping raise the awareness of its workers about environmental protection.



Dong Phu Technical Rubber JSC under Dong Phu Rubber JSC said it has recovered all of post-production by-products which are then processed to serve other production facilities, thus reducing waste discharged into the environment.



Rubber latex processing factories have also recycled water, which has helped them save operating costs and use water resources more efficiently./.

VNA