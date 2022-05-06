Vietnam’s seas and islands: Locks allow fishermen to stay out at sea

Truong Sa island district in Khanh Hoa province now has 4 locks on the islands of Truong Sa, Song Tu Tay, Da Tay, and Sinh Ton. Each can anchor hundreds of large-capacity vessels seeking shelter from storms. The locks also have a Fisheries Logistics Service Centre to help fishermen repair their vessels and provides them with fresh water and fuel.