Business E-commerce industry seeks to leverage logistics growth Flexible warehousing models that can help businesses optimise their storage are required amid the development of e-commerce, experts have suggested.

Business Government approves first phase of Long Thanh int’l airport Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision 1777/QD-TTg approving the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,184 VND per USD on November 16, down 8 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 13).

Business ASEAN Plus Three countries promote inter-bank cooperation Government-sponsored development banks of Japan, China and the Republic of Korea signed an agreement with major financial institutions in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to boost inter-bank cooperation during the ASEAN Plus Three Summit held virtually on November 14.