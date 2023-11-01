Travel Tourism authority, Traveloka seal public-private cooperation deal The Vietnam Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and travel platform Traveloka on October 31 inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance their public-private partnership (PPP) in promoting the sustainable growth of the industry in Vietnam.

Society Third HCM City Tourism Week slated for this December The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Travel Hoan Kiem lake space, Old Quarter recognised city-level tourist area The People’s Committee of Hanoi on October 31 decided to recognise Hoan Kiem lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.

Travel Self-drive tour pilot between Vietnam, China resumed The pilot of self-drive tours at border areas of Vietnam and China is resumed after a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.