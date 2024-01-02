Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports likely to reach nearly 5.6 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit a new record in reaching nearly 5.6 billion USD in 2023, exceeding the plan by 40% and increasing nearly 66% over the same period of 2022. It also leads the agriculture product group, surpassing key crops such as rice, cashew nuts, coffee, and cassava.

Business Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.

Business Infographic Seven commodities with export value of over 10 billion USD In the first 11 months of 2023, seven commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 10 billion USD, accounting for over 60% of the country's total export turnover.