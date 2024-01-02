Vietnam’s trade surplus surges to record high 26 bln USD
Vietnam continued its streak of trade surpluses in 2023, making it eight consecutive years, with an estimated 26 billion USD, or nearly triple the figure in 2022 and a new record.
VNA
