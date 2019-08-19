Vietnam advanced to the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship’s semi-finals after beating Indonesia 7-0(Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Vietnam advanced to the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship’s semi-finals after beating Indonesia 7-0 in a Group B match in Chonburi, Thailand, on August 18.Captain Huynh Nhu scored a hat-trick, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung hit two while Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy and Pham Hai Yen netted one each for the team, who topped the group after two matches with six points and 17 goals.In the Vietnam are considered one of the title favourites and they proved their power from the early stages.Vietnam will play Myanmar, another title candidate, in their last group round match on August 21.In Group A, the Philippines defeated Timor Leste 7-0 in the group’s second match, while hosts Thailand won 8-0 over Singapore in their first encounter. The Philippines are now on the top of the table. -VNA