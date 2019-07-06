former Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hoang Van Dung was elected as Honorary Chairman of the VUFA (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-UK Friendship Association (VUFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held its fourth national congress for the 2019-2024 term in Hanoi on July 6.



A 38-member Executive Board of the friendship association was elected at the event. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong was named VUFA Chairman, while former Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hoang Van Dung was elected as Honorary Chairman.



In his report, Dung, who was VUFA Chairman for the second and third tenure, said in recent five years, the association held various activities and exchange of delegations to bolster friendship, cultural exchanges, and education cooperation for youths of the nations.



The VUFA also held charity and humanitarian activities and joined hands with partners to support Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims in Vietnam, contributing to the people-to-people exchanges and friendship of the two nations, he added.



VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga spoke highly of the achievements of the VUFA over the time, which enhanced the countries’ economic, trade and education cooperation.



In the new term, the VUFA will continue to foster friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the UK and especially between localities of the two nations.



The association will set up the Len Aldis scholarship/charitable fund to provide support for Vietnamese disadvantaged children and AO victims.-VNA