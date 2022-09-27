Gillian Keegan, British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

- Gillian Keegan, British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, has expressed her belief that the Vietnam-UK comprehensive relationship will continue to grow in the next 50 years.Speaking at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK on September 26, Keegan affirmed that the UK always welcomes students and businesses from the Southeast Asian nation.She noted that bilateral trade increased 11% since the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was signed in 2020, and the UK is working to boost two-way trade as the country aims to expand its trade ties in Indo-Pacific.Expressing her delight at the establishment of a partnership in energy transition by the UK, Vietnam and the EU, Keegan said Vietnam is an important partner of the UK in cooperation in response to climate change.In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long recalled the day when President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945, and reviewed achievements the country has recorded after 36 years of Doi Moi (Reform).