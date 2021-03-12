Business HCM City set to become high-quality agriculture hub by 2030 Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a hub of varieties, breeding animals and high-quality agriculture in the country and the region by 2030.

Business Automobile sales drop 22 percent in February A long Lunar New Year holidays, the ending of registration fee cut and impacts from COVID-19 pandemic are major reasons behind a strong fall of automobile sales in February, according to insiders.

Business BIDV plans to increase charter capital by over 360 million USD The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) plans to increase its charter capital by 8.304 trillion VND (361 million USD) to 48.5 trillion VND, up 20.6 percent against that on December 31, 2020.