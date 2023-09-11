The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his hope to continue receiving political support from the US Government and President Biden in terms of capital, science and technology and high-quality human resources training to help Vietnam transform its growth model and restructure the economy towards a green, rapid, sustainable and inclusive direction.

He said that the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership represents new thinking, new vision, and new motivation, and creates new strength and new values.

He proposed both sides cooperate, share, learn from, and support each other in the spirit of harmonising benefits and sharing risks.



Agreeing with Chinh's opinions, Biden stressed he believes that it is time for the US and Vietnam to promote relations in all fields to bring about common prosperity.



The US President emphasised that cooperation and sharing are not only during the times of favourable development, but also those of difficulties and risks.

He stated the US will cooperate and support Vietnam to seize opportunities and make the most of its potential./.

VNA