Politics Sympathies to Japan over losses by torrential rains Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 8 extended sympathies to his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo over human and material losses caused by torrential downpours on Kyushu island.

Politics Virtual external activities should be promoted amid COVID-19: Deputy PM External activities should be held online more frequently in the context of COVID-19, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at a meeting of the inter-sectoral steering committee for international integration in politics-defense-security in Hanoi on July 8.