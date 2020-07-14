The two countries have normalised their relationship over the last 25 years and advanced it to a new high - a comprehensive partnership covering a wide range of spheres, from politics-diplomacy to economy, education, science-technology, and national defence and security.



The cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, which is now raging on worldwide, has proved the strong relations between them.



The relations are expected to make both countries better off in the time to come./.

