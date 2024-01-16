Its participation holds great significance, affirming that Vietnam is a reliable partner and responsible member of the global community actively contributing and cooperating with international partners to address key issues.

Vietnam and the WEF set up relations in 1989.

Over the past 35 years, high-ranking Vietnamese leaders have consistently participated in the WEF’s annual meetings.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance in Switzerland this year is another opportunity for the Vietnamese Government to directly convey Vietnam’s ideas, strong commitment, and solutions in implementing its strategy for sustainable socio-economic development and international integration.

The meetings and exchanges between Vietnam and leading global corporations have also played a role in inspiring ideas for economic reform while bringing investment opportunities and domestic economic development to the country.

Vietnam consistently regards the WEF as a crucial dialogue platform for government leaders with leading global corporations. It hopes that the Forum will continue to support the country in accessing knowledge and advanced resources to serve its sustainable development goals.

The ties between Vietnam and the WEF are consistently emphasised and promoted by both sides. With the achievements attained, its existing business and investment environment, and its socio-economic development strategy, Vietnam continues to be a destination held in high regard by global business leaders and international organisations for business development and international cooperation./.

VNA